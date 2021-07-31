2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | Women's track and field update | How are DC-area Olympians doing? | Today's Olympic schedule
Muller expected to start as Atlanta hosts Milwaukee

The Associated Press

July 31, 2021, 3:24 AM

Milwaukee Brewers (62-42, first in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (51-53, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (7-5, 2.21 ERA, .84 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.55 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves +133, Brewers -152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers travel to play the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Braves are 26-26 on their home turf. Atlanta’s lineup has 146 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 24 homers.

The Brewers are 33-18 in road games. Milwaukee has slugged .391 this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with a mark of .485.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-5. Brad Boxberger earned his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs for Milwaukee. Touki Toussaint took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman ranks second on the Braves with 23 home runs and has 59 RBIs.

Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 92 hits and is batting .262.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .258 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .286 batting average, 1.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (covid-19), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Jace Peterson: (covid-19), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

