Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » MLB News » LeBlanc scheduled to start…

LeBlanc scheduled to start for St. Louis against Chicago

The Associated Press

July 9, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (43-45, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (43-45, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Wade LeBlanc (0-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (10-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 79 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -169, Cardinals +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and St. Louis will play on Friday.

The Cubs are 27-16 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .393 this season. Robinson Chirinos leads the team with a mark of 1.000.

The Cardinals are 20-27 on the road. St. Louis has slugged .376 this season. Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .557.

The Cubs won the last meeting 2-0. Zach Davies recorded his fourth victory and Joc Pederson went 1-for-4 with an RBI for Chicago. Carlos Martinez registered his seventh loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras is third on the Cubs with 13 home runs and is batting .236.

Tommy Edman leads the Cardinals with 92 hits and has 23 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 1-9, .240 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored by 40 runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Ryan Tepera: (calf), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Dillon Maples: (tricep), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Eric Sogard: (thumb), Matt Duffy: (back), Kris Bryant: (hamstring), David Bote: (shoulder), Javier Baez: (thumb), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Tyler O’Neill: (allergies), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

TSP changes, retirement help for former seasonal feds and other bills to watch

DoD requesting large fund transfer after uncertain year caused by pandemic

OMB memo elevates evidence-building as 'need-to-have,' evaluation experts say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up