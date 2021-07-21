Coronavirus News: Delta variant cases dominate US | COVID-19 testing remains important | Funeral home owners to public: get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Hendricks, Cubs to face Wainwright, Cardinals

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 3:05 AM

Chicago Cubs (47-48, third in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (47-48, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (12-4, 3.65 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (7-6, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -120, Cubs +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Javier Baez and the Cubs will take on the Cardinals Wednesday.

The Cardinals are 26-20 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has slugged .382 this season. Ali Sanchez leads the team with a mark of .667.

The Cubs have gone 19-31 away from home. Chicago’s lineup has 119 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads them with 21 homers.

The Cubs won the last meeting 7-6. Dillon Maples notched his first victory and Baez went 2-for-5 with two RBIs for Chicago. Alex Reyes registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 18 home runs and has 57 RBIs.

Baez leads the Cubs with 21 home runs and is slugging .486.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cubs: 5-5, .249 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (oblique), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (heart), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Kohl Stewart: (elbow), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Jake Arrieta: (hamstring), Matt Duffy: (back), Kris Bryant: (hamstring), David Bote: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (left wrist), Jose Lobaton: (shoulder), P.J. Higgins: (forearm).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

