Haase, Tigers win 7th straight, finish sweep of Rangers

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 4:30 PM

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Detroit Tigers extended their winning streak to a season-best seven games by topping the slumping Texas Rangers 7-5 on Thursday.

Zack Short and Victor Reyes also homered for the Tigers, who completed a four-game sweep.

Texas has lost nine straight, equaling its longest slide this season. David Dahl and Isiah Kiner-Falefa each drove in two runs for the Rangers.

Kyle Funkhouser (4-0), the fourth Tigers pitcher, gave up one run in two innings. Starter Tyler Alexander allowed one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto got the last three outs for his 11th save and third in as many days.

Texas starter Mike Foltynewicz (2-10) surrendered six runs, five earned, on five hits in four innings.

Haase’s 15th homer this season made it 3-0, and Victor Reyes hit a sacrifice fly in the second inning. Texas scored in the fourth on Andy Ibanez’s bloop single.

Detroit responded with back-to-back homers from Short and Reyes.

The Rangers pulled within 6-4 in the sixth on Dahl’s RBI single and Kiner-Falefa’s two-run single, but they never got closer.

WORTH NOTING

Foltynewicz has surrendered a major league-high 31 homers this season. … The Tigers’ winning streak is their longest since they won eight straight from July 25-Aug. 3, 2016.

ROSTER MOVES

Tigers: INF Isaac Paredes was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain. INF Willi Castro was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: C Jake Rogers, who was placed on the 10-day IL earlier this week, has been diagnosed with a right forearm strain. He may not return until September, manager A.J. Hinch said. … RHP Michael Fulmer (cervical spine strain) began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Kolby Allard (2-7 4.06 ERA) will start the opener of a three-game series at Houston on Friday. Allard has lost his last five starts dating to June 24.

Tigers: RHP Wily Peralta (3-1, 1.76) takes the mound as Detroit begins a three-game series at Kansas City on Friday. Peralta has given up one earned run in 26 2/3 innings in his last five outings.

