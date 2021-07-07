Gray, India leads Reds over Royals 5-2 with late rally

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sonny Gray gave up two runs over seven innings, and Jonathan India hit a two-run…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sonny Gray gave up two runs over seven innings, and Jonathan India hit a two-run double as the Cincinnati Reds rallied for three runs in the seventh inning and beat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 Wednesday.

Gray (2-4) allowed seven hits, struck out seven and walked two to end a three-start winless streak.

Art Warren stranded the bases loaded in the eighth by retiring Hunter Dozier on an inning-ending flyout, and Heath Hembree pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in five chances, helping the Reds to their second win in the three-game series.

The game was interrupted by rain for 1 hour, 12 minutes.

Jorge Soler put the Royals ahead in the fourth with a slow roller to third with one out and two on. Eugenio Suárez threw to second for a forceout but India, the second baseman, hit the helmet of Ryan O’Hearn as he threw to first trying for an inning-ending double play. The ball popped into the air, and by the time the ball was retrieved, Carlos Santana slid home ahead of the throw.

Singles by Dozier and Michael A. Taylor led to a 2-0 lead.

Cincinnati went ahead in the seventh after Tucker Barnhart singled off Brady Singer and Scott Barlow (2-3) relieved.

Shogo Akiyama and Mike Freeman singled, cutting the deficit, and India doubled for a 3-2 lead.

Akayama added an RBI double in the eighth, and Tyler Naquin hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Singer gave up one run on five hits in six-plus innings.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.63 ERA) starts Thursday’s series opener at NL Central-leading Milwaukee and RHP Adrian Houser (5-5, 3.94 ERA).

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (4-3, 2.60 ERA), seeking his first win since May 1, starts Thursday at Cleveland. He is 5-13 with a 4.81 ERA in 21 starts and four relief appearances against the Indians, his most losses against any opponent

