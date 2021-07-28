2020 Olympics: Today's Olympic schedule | Latest results from Tokyo | Ledecky finally wins gold | VT professor on Biles
Fried expected to start for the Braves against Mets

The Associated Press

July 28, 2021, 3:05 AM

Atlanta Braves (50-51, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (53-46, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (7-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.10 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -130, Braves +111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Atlanta will square off on Wednesday.

The Mets are 31-17 in home games in 2020. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .237 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .262.

The Braves are 24-26 in road games. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Austin Riley leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Braves won the last meeting 12-5. Charlie Morton secured his 10th victory and Riley went 2-for-5 with two home runs and six RBIs for Atlanta. Jerad Eickhoff registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 22 home runs and is batting .262.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 23 home runs and is slugging .512.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .286 batting average, 4.24 ERA

Braves: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Drew Smyly: (knee), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Joc Pederson: (illness), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

