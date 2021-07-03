FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: How to safely celebrate July 4 | Many travelers expected | Best car deals | What's open, what's closed
Faria expected to start as Diamondbacks host the Giants

The Associated Press

July 3, 2021, 3:39 AM

San Francisco Giants (51-30, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (23-61, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sammy Long (1-1, 4.95 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Jake Faria (0-0, 3.38 ERA, .88 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will play on Saturday.

The Diamondbacks are 13-25 in home games in 2020. Arizona is slugging .372 as a unit. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with a .471 slugging percentage, including 31 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Giants are 25-19 on the road. San Francisco is slugging .433 as a unit. Buster Posey leads the team with a slugging percentage of .551.

The Giants won the last meeting 11-4. Alex Wood earned his seventh victory and Thairo Estrada went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for San Francisco. Zac Gallen took his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavin Smith leads the Diamondbacks with 78 hits and has 28 RBIs.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .474.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 2-8, .230 batting average, 4.98 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Giants: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

