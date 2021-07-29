2020 Olympics: Latest results from Tokyo | US Rowing preview | US women's hoops capture 3-on-3 Olympic gold | Today's Olympic schedule
Cueto expected to start for the Giants against the Dodgers

The Associated Press

July 29, 2021, 3:05 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (62-41, second in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (63-38, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: David Price (4-0, 3.35 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (6-5, 4.09 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +106, Dodgers -122; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Los Angeles will face off on Thursday.

The Giants are 32-16 on their home turf. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .326.

The Dodgers are 29-23 on the road. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .243 this season, led by Justin Turner with an average of .299.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 8-0. Walker Buehler earned his 11th victory and Will Smith went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Anthony DeSclafani registered his fifth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski is second on the Giants with 42 RBIs and is batting .227.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 22 home runs and is slugging .563.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 5-5, .222 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.67 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (leg), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: (oblique), Brandon Belt: (knee).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Mookie Betts: (hip), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

