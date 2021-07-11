Castellanos gets key hit as Reds beat Brewers 3-1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run single off All-Star closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Sunday.

The Reds took three of four in the series to pull within four games of the NL Central-leading Brewers. The teams begin a three-game set in Cincinnati on Friday night.

The Brewers (53-39) and Reds (48-42) are the only teams in the division with winning records at the All-Star break.

Hader (3-2) came in to pitch the ninth after he surrendered a game-winning homer to Eugenio Suárez on Saturday night. He hit Suárez on Sunday, and Kyle Farmer followed with a pinch-hit single.

After a strikeout, Hader walked Jonathan India to load the bases before Castellanos laced a hit up the middle.

Ryan Hendrix (5-1), the fourth of five Reds relievers, got two outs for the win. Josh Osich worked a perfect ninth for his first career save in his 246th appearance.

The Reds jumped in front in the first against All-Star right-hander Brandon Woodruff. Joey Votto singled in Jesse Winker, but Tyler Stephenson grounded into an inning-ending double play.

The Brewers loaded the bases against Luis Castillo in the fourth, but Castillo struck out Woodruff to end the threat.

