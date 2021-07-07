Castellanos expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (37-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-63, fifth in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40…

Colorado Rockies (37-49, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-63, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.59 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 60 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will meet on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 14-27 in home games in 2020. Arizona has hit 76 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 18, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 6-32 away from home. Colorado has a team on-base percentage of .308, led by Charlie Blackmon with a mark of .357.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-3. Joakim Soria earned his first victory and David Peralta went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs for Arizona. Daniel Bard registered his fifth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .471.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 32 extra base hits and is slugging .472.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .241 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Matt Adams: (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.