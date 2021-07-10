Anderson, Pirates to face Stroman, Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-55, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (46-38, first in the NL East) Flushing, Queens;…

Pittsburgh Pirates (32-55, fifth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (46-38, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Tyler Anderson (4-8, 4.48 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -195, Pirates +167; over/under is 5 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Pittsburgh will play on Saturday.

The Mets are 27-12 in home games in 2020. New York is hitting a collective batting average of .230 this season, led by Pete Alonso with an average of .257.

The Pirates are 13-30 on the road. Pittsburgh has slugged .357 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a mark of .513.

The Mets won the last meeting 13-4. Aaron Loup earned his third victory and Francisco Lindor went 1-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. JT Brubaker registered his ninth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 48 RBIs and is batting .257.

Adam Frazier leads the Pirates with 110 hits and is batting .325.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .243 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by three runs

Pirates: 3-7, .228 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 38 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (side), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (back), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Phillip Evans: (concussion), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

