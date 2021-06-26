CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | How Maryland is distributing aid to help tenants | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Tatis says he’ll skip Home Run Derby, then hits 3 homers

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 12:25 AM

SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego slugger Fernando Tatis Jr. hit three home runs Friday night, connecting hours after saying he would not participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Denver’s Coors Field on July 12.

Tatis cited his left shoulder, which he said is at 75% following an injury early this season. He sustained a partial dislocation during a hard swing against San Francisco.

The 22-year-old shortstop looked in peak form against Arizona, homering in each of his first three at-bats.

Tatis hit solo home runs in the first and second innings, and his two-run drive in the fourth put the Padres ahead 8-5.

Tatis is tied with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of Toronto and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels for the major league lead with 25 home runs.

This was the first three-homer game of Tatis’ career. The major league record for home runs in a game is four, done several times.

Tatis went on the 10-day injured list and returned April 16, then left last Saturday’s game against Cincinnati after diving for a ball at shortstop and re-injuring the shoulder.

Tatis leads the NL with 54 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

