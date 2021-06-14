CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Reopening creates new anxieties | Fauci: 'We've got to do better with younger people' | Va. state of emergency set to end | Vaccine tracker
Home » MLB News » St. Louis hosts Miami…

St. Louis hosts Miami following Martinez’s strong outing

The Associated Press

June 14, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Miami Marlins (29-36, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (32-33, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (0-1, 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (4-5, 4.03 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Marlins +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Carlos Martinez. Martinez threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with six strikeouts against Chicago.

The Cardinals are 16-15 in home games in 2020. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .229 batting average as a team this season, Tyler O’Neill leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Marlins are 13-22 on the road. Miami has hit 60 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 12, averaging one every 17 at-bats.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 7-0. Jack Flaherty earned his first victory and Dylan Carlson went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for St. Louis. Pablo Lopez registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .514.

Duvall leads the Marlins with 12 home runs and is slugging .417.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, .218 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .270 batting average, 3.69 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Kwang Hyun Kim: (back), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Justin Williams: (neck), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DoD's new electronic health record rollout is now about one-third complete

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up