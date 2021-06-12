CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Masks off for vaccinated lawmakers | Va. emergency to expire | Fauci on DC vaccine rollout | COVID vaccine numbers
Home » MLB News » Slumping Padres look to…

Slumping Padres look to break 3-game losing streak against Mets

The Associated Press

June 12, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Diego Padres (37-28, third in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (31-24, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (4-5, 2.47 ERA, .82 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Mets: Marcus Stroman (5-4, 2.41 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +115, Padres -133; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 16-5 on their home turf. New York has slugged .379 this season. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .491 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Padres are 16-14 on the road. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .313, good for fourth in the National League. Tommy Pham leads the lineup with a mark of .357.

The Mets won the last meeting 3-2. Jacob deGrom earned his sixth victory and Billy McKinney went 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for New York. Blake Snell registered his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 18 extra base hits and is slugging .491.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 17 home runs and has 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Padres: 3-7, .189 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Michael Conforto: (hamstring), Albert Almora Jr.: (shoulder), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (foot), Austin Nola: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

'Nowhere to go but up.' Biden's zero-emission federal fleet hits roadblocks

VA driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans

DoD, USO give military service members and spouses new resources for careers

Biden administration details its vision for agency reopening, post-pandemic telework

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up