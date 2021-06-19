JUNETEENTH UPDATES: What's open, what's closed | Stepping into Black history | Olney man shares Juneteenth family story | Festival and exhibit guide
Home » MLB News » Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber…

Rockies pitcher Austin Gomber leaves start due to injury

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 11:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber left his start against the Milwaukee Brewers after pitching two innings Saturday night due to left forearm tightness.

Gomber was replaced on the mound by Jhoulys Chacin.

Gomber allowed two runs and four hits with one strikeout before leaving due to the forearm issue. Both of the runs scored in the first inning, bringing an end to his streak of 23 1/3 innings without allowing an earned run at Coors Field. He had last allowed an earned run at home in the second inning of his April 21 start versus Houston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Colonial Pipeline hack raises questions about CISA’s role in cyber reporting, testing for critical infrastructure

VA makes the case for another record funding request in 2022

Space Force taking action to become military's first digital service

Most feds off Friday as Biden makes Juneteenth a federal holiday

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up