Red Sox get 3 prospects to complete Andrew Benintendi trade

The Associated Press

June 4, 2021, 7:40 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Boston Red Sox acquired outfielder Freddy Valdez from the New York Mets, and left-handers Luis De La Rosa and Grant Gambrell from Kansas City on Friday to complete the three-team trade that sent outfielder outfielder Andrew Benintendi to the Royals on Feb. 10.

Valdez and De La Rosa have not appeared in a game this season. Valdez, 19, was the Mets’ Dominican summer league player of the year in 2019. De La Rosa, 18, was pitcher of the year that summer for one of the Royals’ DSL teams.

Gambrell, 23, was a third-round pick of the Royals in the 2019 amateur draft and is 2-1 with a 4.37 ERA this season at High-A Quad Cities.

As part of the trade, Boston agreed to send Kansas City $2.8 million, helping defray part of Benintendi’s $6.6 million salary in the final season of a $10 million, two-year contract.

