Milwaukee hosts Cincinnati after Anderson’s strong performance

Cincinnati Reds (34-31, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (38-29, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (6-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 78 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (6-1, 2.25 ERA, .88 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -150, Reds +132; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Brett Anderson. Anderson threw seven innings, giving up zero runs on one hit with nine strikeouts against Cincinnati.

The Brewers are 17-12 against NL Central teams. Milwaukee ranks last in the league in hitting with a .210 batting average, Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .320.

The Reds are 18-12 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati leads the National League in hitting with a .249 batting average, Nick Castellanos leads the club with an average of .351.

The Reds won the last meeting 2-1. Lucas Sims earned his fourth victory and Kyle Farmer went 1-for-3 with an RBI for Cincinnati. Brad Boxberger registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willy Adames leads the Brewers with 20 extra base hits and is batting .220.

Castellanos leads the Reds with 37 extra base hits and 38 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .207 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Reds: 8-2, .254 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Tyrone Taylor: (shoulder), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

