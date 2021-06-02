CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Smaller weddings becoming best option | More work needed to make next holiday safer | Region's vaccine progress
Martinez expected to start for the Cardinals against Dodgers

The Associated Press

June 2, 2021, 3:08 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (31-24, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (32-23, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (3-0, 2.66 ERA, .90 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and St. Louis will meet on Wednesday.

The Dodgers are 18-10 on their home turf. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .333 leads the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with an OBP of .423.

The Cardinals are 16-14 on the road. St. Louis has a collective on-base percentage of .297, led by Dylan Carlson with a mark of .356.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 3-2. Giovanny Gallegos earned his third victory and Tyler O’Neill went 2-for-4 for St. Louis. Blake Treinen took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 22 extra base hits and is batting .247.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 35 RBIs and is batting .274.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .216 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (forearm), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

