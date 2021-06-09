VIRGINIA PRIMARY: State election results | Local primary results | McAuliffe win sets up clash | Who won in Alexandria primary?
Manaea, A’s hand D-backs 19th straight road loss, 4-0

The Associated Press

June 9, 2021, 6:48 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Sean Manaea pitched six innings of two-hit ball, and the Oakland Athletics handed Arizona its 19th straight road loss with a 4-0 victory over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Mark Canha had two hits and two RBIs for Oakland, and Jed Lowrie finished with three hits. The AL West leaders won for the sixth time in seven games.

The Diamondbacks dropped their seventh straight game overall. Their road slide is the longest such streak in major league baseball since 1985.

Manaea (5-2) extended his scoreless streak to 15 innings. He struck out three and walked two in his second straight win.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

