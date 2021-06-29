CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Delta variant forces officials to rethink COVID measures | DC will pay you to help people get vaccinated | How variants arise | Track the region's vaccine progress
Giants reliever Santos suspended…

Giants reliever Santos suspended 80 games for positive test

The Associated Press

June 29, 2021, 4:50 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — San Francisco Giants pitcher Gregory Santos was suspended for 80 games without pay under Major League Baseball’s drug program on Tuesday following a positive test for Stanozolol.

The 21-year-old right-hander made his big league debut on April 22 and was 0-2 with a 22.50 ERA in two innings over three games when he was optioned to the minors six days later.

He is 1-1 with a 5.17 ERA in 14 relief appearances for Triple-A Sacramento.

Santos will lose about half his salary, which is $46,600 while in the minor leagues and the $570,500 minimum while in the major leagues.

He became the third player suspended this year under the major league program, after Miami pitcher Paul Campbell and Colorado third baseman Colton Werker.

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

