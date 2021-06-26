CORONAVIRUS: DC considers incentives to get teens vaccinated | Maryland's tenant aid distribution plan | Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site to end operations | Library of Congress set to reopen
Eflin scheduled to start for Philadelphia against New York

The Associated Press

June 26, 2021, 3:09 AM

Philadelphia Phillies (35-38, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (39-32, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-6, 4.39 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (7-2, .50 ERA, .51 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -264, Phillies +220; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Mets Saturday.

The Mets are 17-14 against teams from the NL East. The New York pitching staff averages 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Jacob deGrom leads them with a mark of 14.6.

The Phillies are 18-20 in division play. Philadelphia’s lineup has 79 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads them with 16 homers.

The Phillies won the last meeting 2-1. Archie Bradley earned his third victory and Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Philadelphia. Sean Reid-Foley took his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .453.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 43 RBIs and is batting .233.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .199 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

Phillies: 3-7, .229 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Marcus Stroman: (hip), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Tommy Hunter: (back), Robert Gsellman: (lat strain), Jeurys Familia: (hip), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (right shoulder), Brandon Nimmo: (finger), Johneshwy Fargas: (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: (calf), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (hand), Tomas Nido: (wrist).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Jean Segura: (undisclosed), Didi Gregorius: (elbow), Andrew Knapp: (concussion).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

