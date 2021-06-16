CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Colorado’s Tapia puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Padres

The Associated Press

June 16, 2021, 3:08 AM

San Diego Padres (38-31, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (27-41, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Blake Snell (2-3, 4.97 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) Rockies: Kyle Freeland (0-2, 9.00 ERA, 2.12 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +154, Padres -179; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado’s Tapia puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Padres.

The Rockies are 13-21 against NL West teams. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .244 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .325.

The Padres have gone 17-13 against division opponents. San Diego has a team on-base percentage of .312, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .374.

The Rockies won the last meeting 8-4. Carlos Estevez earned his first victory and Ryan McMahon went 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and four RBIs for Colorado. Tim Hill took his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and has 43 RBIs.

Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 69 hits and is batting .271.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .253 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Padres: 2-8, .193 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

