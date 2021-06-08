Brewers face the Reds after Burnes’ strong showing

Milwaukee Brewers (33-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-29, fourth in the NL Central) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (33-26, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (28-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Adrian Houser (3-5, 3.86 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (1-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -130, Brewers +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Corbin Burnes. Burnes threw seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Arizona.

The Reds are 15-10 against the rest of their division. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .324, good for second in the National League. Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .415.

The Brewers have gone 12-9 against division opponents. Milwaukee has hit 75 home runs this season, eighth in the league. Avisail Garcia leads the team with 11, averaging one every 16.5 at-bats.

The Brewers won the last meeting 9-4. Brad Boxberger recorded his first victory and Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Luis Castillo took his seventh loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Castellanos leads the Reds with 75 hits and has 32 RBIs.

Garcia leads the Brewers with 11 home runs and is slugging .456.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 7-3, .248 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Brewers: 9-1, .226 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Tyler Naquin: (hamstring), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Angel Perdomo: (back), Dylan File: (elbow), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.