Braves take 4-game losing streak into matchup with Marlins

The Associated Press

June 13, 2021, 3:08 AM

Atlanta Braves (29-33, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (29-35, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (2-3, 5.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Marlins: Pablo Lopez (2-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -134, Braves +116; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Marlins are 12-9 against the rest of their division. Miami is averaging 3.8 RBIs per game this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 49 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 14-18 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 91 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 18, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-2. Zach Thompson notched his first victory and Adam Duvall went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Miami. Max Fried registered his fourth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Marlins with 12 home runs and is slugging .425.

Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 18 home runs and is batting .282.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .267 batting average, 3.63 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Braves: 4-6, .237 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers: (undisclosed), Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

