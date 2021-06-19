CORONAVIRUS: Germantown COVID-19 vaccine site | Library of Congress set to reopen | Universal primary care system for Prince George’s Co. | Life expectancy drops | Area vaccination numbers
Blue Jays acquire reliver Jacob Barnes from Mets

The Associated Press

June 19, 2021, 5:18 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Reliever Jacob Barnes was acquired by the Toronto Blue Jays from the New York Mets on Saturday for pitching prospect Troy Miller.

Barnes, 31, is 1-1 with two saves and a 6.27 ERA over 19 relief appearances this season. He has a 4.53 ERA over his six-year career.

He was designated for assignment on Monday, a day after he gave up a tiebreaking grand slam to Fernando Tatis Jr. followed by a home run by Manny Machado in a 7-3 loss to San Diego.

Miller, 24, was 3-2 with a 4.93 ERA over seven appearances with High-A Vancouver and Double-A New Hampshire this season. He signed a minor league contract with Toronto in 2018.

MLB News | Sports

