Woodruff expected to start as Milwaukee hosts Los Angeles

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 3:06 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (16-11, second in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (16-10, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-1, 2.53 ERA, .94 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (2-0, 1.55 ERA, .72 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers +107, Dodgers -123; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Brewers are 7-7 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .213 batting average. Omar Narvaez leads the club with an average of .368.

The Dodgers are 8-6 on the road. Los Angeles has a team on-base percentage of .334, good for first in the National League. Max Muncy leads the lineup with a mark of .417.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-1. Freddy Peralta earned his third victory and Jackie Bradley Jr. went 1-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for Milwaukee. Edwin Uceta took his first loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Bradley Jr. leads the Brewers with seven extra base hits and is slugging .356.

Justin Turner leads the Dodgers with 20 RBIs and is batting .330.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 7-3, .226 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by six runs

Dodgers: 3-7, .193 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Josh Lindblom: (right knee), Zack Godley: (finger), Corbin Burnes: (undisclosed), Brett Anderson: (right hamstring), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (toe).

Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Corey Knebel: (lat), Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Zach McKinstry: (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

