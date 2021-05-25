MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Nets’ Kyrie Irving hopes for no ‘subtle racism’ from fans in return to Boston

Justin Leger

May 25, 2021, 11:43 PM

Kyrie Irving will return to Boston this Friday to play in front of a TD Garden crowd for the first time since leaving the Celtics in free agency.

After the Brooklyn Nets’ Game 2 win over the C’s Tuesday night, Irving was asked about his anticipated return and had some interesting comments.

“It’s not my first time being an opponent in Boston, so I’m just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully we can just keep it strictly basketball, there’s no belligerence or any racism going on. Subtle racism and people yelling s— from the crowd,” Irving said. “But even if it is, that’s just the nature of the game and we’re just gonna focus on what we can control.”

Irving then was asked whether he experienced racism in Boston before.

“I’m not the only one who can attest to this but … [puts hands up and laughs] … it is what is,” he answered.

Irving isn’t the first athlete to speak out on Boston fans making racist remarks. Adam Jones, as an outfielder for the Baltimore Orioles, brought the issue to the forefront in 2017. Former MLB outfielder Torii Hunter also said he experienced racism that led him to including a no-trade clause to Boston.

Game 3 between the Celtics and Nets is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday night. TD Garden will be limited to 25 percent capacity for Game 3 and will be back to almost 100 percent for Game 4 on Sunday.

