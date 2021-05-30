MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Marlins-Red Sox game postponed by rain at Fernway Park

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 1:53 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The game between the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins scheduled for Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park has been rained out.

It was called after about a 20-minute delay.

There was no immediate information regarding a makeup date. Being an interleague game, the Marlins make only one trip to Boston this season.

On Friday, the Red Sox won 5-2 in a game that was called after 5 1/2 innings due to heavy rain. Boston also won Saturday’s game, 3-1 in chilly and sometimes drizzly conditions.

Saturday’s game marked the first time that the Red Sox were allowed full capacity after the state removed limits on crowd sizes during the pandemic. There was a paid attendance of 25,089 with the ballpark about half full because of the weather.

Boston has won the past nine games in Fenway between the teams and is 18-6 lifetime against the Marlins.

The forecast for Sunday afternoon called for steady rain late into the night and wasn’t expected to subside until early Monday morning.

UP NEXT:

Marlins: Off Monday before opening a two-game series in Buffalo against Toronto.

Red Sox: They open a three-game series in Houston on Memorial Day.

