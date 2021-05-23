MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » MLB News » Fried expected to start…

Fried expected to start as Braves host the Pirates

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 3:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Pittsburgh Pirates (18-27, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (22-24, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (1-2, 5.46 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -195, Pirates +168; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Pittsburgh will square off on Sunday.

The Braves are 12-14 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 75 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 15, averaging one every 10.2 at-bats.

The Pirates have gone 10-16 away from home. Pittsburgh has slugged .345 this season. Bryan Reynolds leads the club with a .468 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and four home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 6-1. Bryse Wilson earned his second victory and Ozzie Albies went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Atlanta. Mitch Keller took his sixth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 47 hits and has 16 RBIs.

Reynolds leads the Pirates with four home runs and is batting .297.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Pirates: 3-7, .246 batting average, 6.10 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (hand), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ka’ai Tom: (wrist), Phillip Evans: (left hamstring), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

DoJ, FBI, IC reviewing supply chain threats posed by Russian companies

Coast Guard to stand up first cyber 'red team' as it creates Cyber Operational Assessments Branch

Are military domestic abuse cases next to get a prosecution overhaul?

House committee passes bill to prevent another Schedule F executive order from happening

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up