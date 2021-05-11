CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Frazier takes 11-game hit streak into matchup with Reds

The Associated Press

May 11, 2021, 3:07 AM

Cincinnati Reds (16-16, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (14-20, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Jeff Hoffman (2-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Pirates: JT Brubaker (2-2, 2.78 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -116, Reds -101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh’s Frazier puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Reds.

The Pirates are 6-13 against teams from the NL Central. Pittsburgh has slugged .345, last in the league. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .470 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits.

The Reds are 8-5 in division play. Cincinnati has hit 46 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Nick Castellanos leads them with nine, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Reds won the last meeting 14-1. Tyler Mahle earned his second victory and Tyler Naquin went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Mitch Keller took his fourth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Evans leads the Pirates with four home runs and has seven RBIs.

Naquin leads the Reds with 24 RBIs and is batting .278.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .215 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Reds: 6-4, .248 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (right shoulder), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Gregory Polanco: (undisclosed), Hunter Owen: (hand), Colin Moran: (left groin), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

Reds: Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Aristides Aquino: (hand), Joey Votto: (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

