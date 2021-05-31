MEMORIAL DAY: ‘Run for the Wall’ kicks off holiday motorcycle rides | What's safe to do this weekend? | Memorial Day Concert FAQ | What's open, what's closed | Beach guide
Dodgers look to stop 3-game losing streak against Cardinals

The Associated Press

May 31, 2021, 3:08 AM

St. Louis Cardinals (30-23, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (31-22, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Monday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (8-1, 2.84 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 58 strikeouts) Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (5-3, 2.07 ERA, .82 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers are 17-9 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .408, good for fourth in the National League. Max Muncy leads the club with a .563 slugging percentage, including 20 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The Cardinals are 15-13 on the road. St. Louis is slugging .393 as a unit. Yadier Molina leads the team with a slugging percentage of .541.

TOP PERFORMERS: Muncy leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs and is batting .281.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 11 home runs and is slugging .539.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .219 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (forearm), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Mookie Betts: (illness), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (undisclosed), Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder), Paul DeJong: (side).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

