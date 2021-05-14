Dodgers face the Marlins following Urias’ strong showing

Miami Marlins (17-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-17, third in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Miami Marlins (17-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-17, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 2.72 ERA, .97 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-3, 2.62 ERA, .99 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -216, Marlins +178; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Julio Urias. Urias went seven innings, giving up one run on two hits with six strikeouts against Seattle.

The Dodgers are 10-5 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has slugged .408, good for third in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a .535 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and seven home runs.

The Marlins have gone 9-11 away from home. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with a mark of .380.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 15 extra base hits and is batting .307.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 17 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .267 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Marlins: 6-4, .257 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Isan Diaz: (fatigue), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.