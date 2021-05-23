MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Diamondbacks take 7-game skid into matchup with Rockies

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 3:08 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (17-29, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener (1-0, 0.00 ERA) Rockies: Jon Gray (4-4, 3.48 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies -146, Diamondbacks +127; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last seven games.

The Rockies are 10-21 against the rest of their division. The Colorado offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, good for ninth in the National League. C.J. Cron leads the team with an average of .306.

The Diamondbacks are 6-13 against NL West Division teams. Arizona has slugged .388 this season. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .485 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and five home runs.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-6. Tyler Kinley recorded his first victory and Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Madison Bumgarner took his fourth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 11 home runs and is batting .257.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 19 extra base hits and 35 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .257 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 1-9, .194 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 35 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Ben Bowden: (left shoulder), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (shin).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

