Diamondbacks RHP Widener exits in 2nd inning

The Associated Press

May 23, 2021, 4:21 PM

DENVER (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Taylor Widener left Sunday’s game at Colorado in the second inning with an apparent injury.

It was Widener’s first game since April 22. He was reinstated from the 10-day injured list after being sidelined by a right groin strain.

Widener allowed an unearned run 1 2/3 innings against the Rockies. After Trevor Story’s RBI single in the second, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo and a trainer came to the mound and Widener was replaced by lefty Joe Mantiply.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

