Diamondbacks play Marlins, aim to build on Bumgarner’s solid performance

Miami Marlins (15-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-19, fourth in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40…

Miami Marlins (15-20, fourth in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (17-19, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Trevor Rogers (4-2, 1.90 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.04 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Madison Bumgarner. Bumgarner went seven innings, surrendering zero runs on four hits with nine strikeouts against Miami.

The Diamondbacks are 8-5 on their home turf. Arizona has a team on-base percentage of .320, good for fourth in the National League. Carson Kelly leads the club with a mark of .476.

The Marlins are 7-11 on the road. Miami is hitting a collective .229 this season, led by Corey Dickerson with an average of .316.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 11-3. Madison Bumgarner earned his fourth victory and Asdrubal Cabrera went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Pablo Lopez took his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and is slugging .433.

Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .558.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .228 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring).

Marlins: Elieser Hernandez: (biceps), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Starling Marte: (rib), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (hamstring), Jorge Alfaro: (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.