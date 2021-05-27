MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day concert preview | How to beat Memorial Day traffic | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Home » MLB News » Diamondbacks look to end…

Diamondbacks look to end 10-game skid against Cardinals

The Associated Press

May 27, 2021, 3:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. Louis Cardinals (27-22, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-32, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Carlos Martinez (3-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Matt Peacock (1-1, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +110, Cardinals -129; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks are 9-11 in home games in 2020. Arizona is averaging 4.0 RBIs per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 35 total runs batted in.

The Cardinals have gone 12-12 away from home. St. Louis has slugged .388 this season. Yadier Molina leads the team with a mark of .542.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 20 extra base hits and is batting .229.

Nolan Arenado leads the Cardinals with 10 home runs and is slugging .539.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 0-10, .200 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Cardinals: Andrew Miller: (toe), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Tyler O’Neill: (finger), Harrison Bader: (rib), Paul DeJong: (side).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

House committee passes bill to prevent another Schedule F executive order from happening

Coast Guard to stand up first cyber 'red team' as it creates Cyber Operational Assessments Branch

More top officials say DoD needs to stop overclassifying, call it a vestige of the Cold War

Postal reform bill could raise health premiums for federal workers, employee group warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up