DeSclafani, Giants to take on Snell, Padres

San Francisco Giants (16-10, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (15-12, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (2-0, 1.50 ERA, .97 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (0-0, 3.92 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -172, Giants +148; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and San Francisco will face off on Saturday.

The Padres are 10-7 against teams from the NL West. San Diego has a collective on-base percentage of .319, good for fourth in the National League. Trent Grisham leads the team with a mark of .380.

The Giants are 7-3 against NL West Division teams. The San Francisco pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 2.95. Anthony DeSclafani leads the team with a 1.50 earned run average.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Yu Darvish earned his third victory and Eric Hosmer went 2-for-3 with an RBI for San Diego. Logan Webb took his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .594.

Buster Posey leads the Giants with six home runs home runs and is slugging .705.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .221 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Giants: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (arm), Matt Strahm: (knee), Chris Paddack: (undisclosed), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (undisclosed), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Tommy Pham: (calf), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Jarlin Garcia: (groin), Johnny Cueto: (lat), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (oblique), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (oblique), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Donovan Solano: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.