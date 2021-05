American League May 5 — John Means, Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners, May 5, 6-0 April 14 — Carlos Rodon,…

American League

May 5 — John Means, Baltimore Orioles at Seattle Mariners, May 5, 6-0

April 14 — Carlos Rodon, Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians, 8-0

National League

May 7 — Wade Miley, Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 3-0

April 9 — Joe Musgrove, San Diego Padres at Texas Rangers, 3-0

