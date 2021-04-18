CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Snell expected to start as Padres host the Dodgers

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 3:06 AM

Los Angeles Dodgers (13-2) vs. San Diego Padres (9-7)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Trevor Bauer (2-0, 2.70 ERA, .60 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Padres: Blake Snell (0-0, 4.36 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres +106, Dodgers -122; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

The Padres finished 24-16 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Diego hit .257 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 103 total doubles last year.

The Dodgers finished 27-13 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. Los Angeles averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 118 home runs as a team.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Los Angeles leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Dodgers: Joe Kelly: (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (undisclosed), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Gavin Lux: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

