CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: College plans for fall | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Slumping Astros look to…

Slumping Astros look to break 6-game skid

The Associated Press

April 17, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Houston Astros (6-7) vs. Seattle Mariners (9-5)

Seattle; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Zack Greinke (1-1, 4.08 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 10 strikeouts) Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners +120, Astros -137; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros enter the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Mariners went 20-20 in division games in 2020. Seattle pitchers had an ERA of 5.03 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The Astros went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 4.31 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Seattle leads the season series 1-0.

INJURIES: Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Ken Giles: (elbow), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Yordan Alvarez: (health and safety protocols), Robel Garcia: (health and safety protocols), Alex Bregman: (health and safety protocols), Jose Altuve: (health and safety protocols), Martin Maldonado: (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

SBA cyber teams, public affairs partner to take on social media scammers

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up