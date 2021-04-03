CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » MLB News » Pirates' Hayes leaves game…

Pirates’ Hayes leaves game against Cubs with wrist pain

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 3:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes left Saturday’s game against the Chicago Cubs with discomfort in his left wrist.

Hayes walked and scored on Kevin Newman’s two-out single in the first inning, but he jammed his left hand diving back to first on a pickoff attempt. Erik González batted for Hayes in the third and remained at third base.

The 24-year-old Hayes is an NL Rookie of the Year favorite after a brief, stellar debut in 2020. He batted .376 in 24 games, hitting five homers with 11 RBIs. He hit a two-run homer off Chicago’s Kyle Hendricks in Thursday’s opener.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

IRS more than doubled teleworking employees in 2020, IG data shows

DoD entering a 'paradigm shift' in how it addresses, tracks brain injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up