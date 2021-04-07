CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Nationals monitor vaccinated players | Va. vaccine chief on J&J pause | What to know about J&J vaccine | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Peterson expected to start for New York against Philadelphia

The Associated Press

April 7, 2021, 3:05 AM

New York Mets (1-1) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (4-1)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: TBD Phillies: Aaron Nola (0-0, 2.70 ERA, .90 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets square off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies finished 21-19 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Philadelphia pitchers struck out 8.9 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 5.14.

The Mets went 17-23 in division games in 2020. New York hit .272 as a team with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 86 total home runs last season.

INJURIES: Phillies: Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Seth Lugo: (elbow), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Jose Martinez: (knee), J.D. Davis: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

