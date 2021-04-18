CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Help for MoCo renters hurt by COVID-19 | Pandemic prevention center to open | Student survey on pandemic stress | DC-area vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Peralta expected to start as Brewers host Pirates

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 3:06 AM

Pittsburgh Pirates (6-9) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-6)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Chad Kuhl (0-1, 6.75 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (2-0, .69 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -201, Pirates +173; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee batted .223 as a team last season and hit 75 total home runs.

The Pirates went 16-24 in division games in 2020. Pittsburgh averaged 7.1 hits per game last year, batting .220 as a team.

The teams meet for the third time this year. The season series is tied 1-1.

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Cody Ponce: (forearm), Michael Feliz: (finger), Austin Davis: (elbow), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Ke’Bryan Hayes: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

