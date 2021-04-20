CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Padres host the Brewers…

Padres host the Brewers after Musgrove’s strong showing

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 3:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Milwaukee Brewers (9-7, second in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (10-8, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (1-1, .49 ERA, .22 WHIP, 30 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (1-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -119, Brewers +103; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Joe Musgrove. Musgrove went seven innings, surrendering two runs on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Milwaukee.

The Padres are 5-6 in home games in 2020. San Diego’s team on-base percentage of .330 is fourth in the National League. Wil Myers leads the club with an OBP of .413.

The Brewers are 5-2 on the road. The Milwaukee pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 2.92, Brett Anderson paces the staff with a mark of 2.65.

The Brewers won the last meeting 3-1. Brandon Woodruff earned his first victory and Luis Urias went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. Joe Musgrove registered his second loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 22 hits and has four RBIs.

Avisail Garcia leads the Brewers with three home runs and has 10 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.26 ERA

Brewers: 6-4, .227 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left quad), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

Federal Mobility Working Group’s timely framework for 5G testing, security

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

GAO flags longstanding quality and organizational concerns with DHS OIG

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up