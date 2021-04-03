CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. vaccine clinic closed Sat., possibly Sun. | Expert dismisses vaccine passport worries | Va. vaccine update | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Musgrove scheduled to start as San Diego hosts Arizona

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (0-2) vs. San Diego Padres (2-0)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Padres: Joe Musgrove (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres on Saturday.

The Padres finished 24-16 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Diego hit .257 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 95 total home runs last season.

The Diamondbacks went 14-26 in division games in 2020. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.84 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Austin Adams: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left hamstring), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Kole Calhoun: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

