Diamondbacks look to end 3-game skid

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 3:05 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks (0-3) vs. San Diego Padres (3-0)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: TBD Padres: Chris Paddack (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks enter the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Padres finished 24-16 against NL West Division opponents in 2020. San Diego hit .257 as a team with 3.5 extra base hits per game and 103 total doubles last year.

The Diamondbacks went 14-26 in division games in 2020. Arizona pitchers had an ERA of 4.84 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Matt Strahm: (right patellar tendon), Dinelson Lamet: (right ucl), Pierce Johnson: (right adductor), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (right calf), Austin Adams: (right elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Trent Grisham: (left hamstring), Austin Nola: (left middle finger).

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen: (forearm), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Kole Calhoun: (knee), Christian Walker: (face), Nick Ahmed: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

