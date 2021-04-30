CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Bumgarner scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Colorado

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 3:07 AM

Colorado Rockies (9-16, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (13-12, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (3-1, 2.54 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 6.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -121, Rockies +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will play on Friday.

The Diamondbacks are 4-6 against teams from the NL West. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .318 is sixth in the MLB. Carson Kelly leads the team with an OBP of .500.

The Rockies are 4-13 against NL West Division teams. Colorado’s team on-base percentage of .288 is twenty-sixth in the majors. C.J. Cron leads the club with an OBP of .371.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 5-3. Caleb Smith earned his second victory and David Peralta went 3-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs for Arizona. Robert Stephenson took his first loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 26 hits and has 21 RBIs.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with eight home runs and is batting .281.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .259 batting average, 4.14 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .248 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Joakim Soria: (calf), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Tim Locastro: (finger), Kole Calhoun: (left hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Kyle Freeland: (shoulder), Yency Almonte: (hand), Brendan Rodgers: (hamstring), Chris Owings: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

