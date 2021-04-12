CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Alzolay expected to start…

Alzolay expected to start for the Cubs against Brewers

The Associated Press

April 12, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Chicago Cubs (4-5) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (5-4)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Adbert Alzolay (0-1, 7.20 ERA) Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-0, .00 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division games in 2020. Milwaukee pitchers had a WHIP of 1.23 last season while striking out 10.2 hitters per game.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division games in 2020. Chicago averaged 7.0 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 74 total home runs last year.

The teams meet for the third time this year. Milwaukee leads the season series 2-1.

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Travis Shaw: (shin/ankle), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

Cubs: Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Austin Romine: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

As C2E gets going, DIA sets its strategy for more cloud services

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

Commerce Department builds out supply chain resilience in 2022 budget

Civilian agencies would see a 16% spending boost under Biden's 2022 budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up