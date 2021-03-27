CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Latest: Red Sox closer Matt Barnes tests positive

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 12:07 PM

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Boston Red Sox closer Matt Barnes has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be ready for opening day.

Manager Alex Cora said Saturday that Barnes is asymptomatic. Matt Andriese, who was scheduled to start a spring training game against Pittsburgh, was scratched because of contract tracing.

“It’s a fire drill now,” Cora said.

Barnes had emerged as the top candidate for the closer’s job this spring. He will need to remain out for at least 10 days.

