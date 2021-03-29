CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » MLB News » Marlins' reliever James Hoyt…

Marlins’ reliever James Hoyt traded to Angels for cash

The Associated Press

March 29, 2021, 10:41 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Right-handed reliever James Hoyt was traded to the Los Angeles Angels by the Miami Marlins for cash Monday.

Hoyt went 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA in 24 games for the Marlins last season. He has also pitched for the Astros and Indians and has a career ERA of 3.71 in five seasons.

He became expendable in Miami after the Marlins added several relievers during the offseason.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | Sports

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

How much should you read into Deputy Secretary Hicks decision to evaluate CMMC?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up